STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.50. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STEP. Cormark upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
About STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.