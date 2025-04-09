Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

NYSE:SCM opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

