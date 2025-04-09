Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.13 Apr 25 Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a apr 25 dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

SCM stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

