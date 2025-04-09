Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.21. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

