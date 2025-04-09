Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.59. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

