Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,134 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.