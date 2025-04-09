SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 68,377 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $44.58.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $634.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,142,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

