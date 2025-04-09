SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 68,377 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $44.58.
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $634.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96.
SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF
The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.
