SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $468.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.