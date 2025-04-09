SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 4015357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

