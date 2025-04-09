SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 4015357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
