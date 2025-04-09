SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,823,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 1,284,328 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $21.47.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

