S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.49.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.