Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Robert William John Macdonald Acquires 100,000 Shares

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert William John Macdonald acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 2.7 %
CVE:SSV opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.95. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.71 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.