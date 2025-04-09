Solar Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the solar energy industry, such as those manufacturing solar panels, developing solar technology, and providing related services. These stocks are often influenced by government policies, advancements in renewable energy technology, and shifts in demand for clean energy alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $38.88 on Wednesday, reaching $260.74. 123,182,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,038,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $20.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,312. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $38.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.28. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16.

