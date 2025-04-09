Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.24. Approximately 64,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 141,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.50 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Stock Up 6.6 %

About Snowline Gold

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.