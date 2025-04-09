Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,849,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $530,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,871,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,613,000 after buying an additional 820,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,805,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $304,377,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SW opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 312.73%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

