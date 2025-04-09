Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $117,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $73,758,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $58,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,644,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $15,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,473.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

