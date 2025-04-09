Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Strategy by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Strategy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

