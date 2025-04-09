Shelton Capital Management Sells 691 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.31.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

