Shelton Capital Management Sells 653 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $321.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.45.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

