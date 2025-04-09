Shelton Capital Management Has $2.30 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $340,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.6 %

CLH stock opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.