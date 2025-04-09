Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,500 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $6,661,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

