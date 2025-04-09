Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 434314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.