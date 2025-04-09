Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Acquires $25,283.90 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.