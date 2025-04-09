Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 434797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
