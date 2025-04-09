Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 434797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12,276.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

