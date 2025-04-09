Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 31231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

