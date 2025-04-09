Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 20% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,184,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 504,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$110.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

