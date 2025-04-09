Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 617,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 500,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

