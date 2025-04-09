Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 361 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 25,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 135,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,573,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the period. U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,920,000 after acquiring an additional 229,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $461.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

