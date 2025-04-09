Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 17,068 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,602,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

