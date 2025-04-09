Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.25 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 21666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a market cap of $870.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

