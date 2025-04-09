Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,777. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,309.54. The trade was a 39.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,933,000 after acquiring an additional 529,631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 981,505 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

