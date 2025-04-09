Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 119,965 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 170.59, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,307 shares of company stock worth $53,968,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

