Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 30,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,064,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

UHS opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.69 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.