Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,205,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

