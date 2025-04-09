Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,626 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1,719.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Popular by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Popular Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $106.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

