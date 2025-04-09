RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.92 and last traded at $120.75. 925,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,527,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

