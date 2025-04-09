RS Group (LON:RS1) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 478.80 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 485.80 ($6.21), with a volume of 2976361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510.50 ($6.52).
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840 ($10.73).
In related news, insider Kate Ringrose purchased 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £39,766.40 ($50,813.19). Also, insider Miles Roberts purchased 7,860 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £45,430.80 ($58,051.11). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.
We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.
