Roth Capital Predicts Franklin Covey’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a report released on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FC opened at $19.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $259.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 178.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

