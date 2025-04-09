Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for TSE:KEI Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

TSE:KEI opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.32.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

