Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $519.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.