Robert F. Helm Sells 312 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $78,356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,633,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

