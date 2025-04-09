RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 216755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.
In other news, Director Richard Dansereau bought 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
