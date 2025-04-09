Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.
Richardson Electronics Price Performance
RELL stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,211.52. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on RELL
Richardson Electronics Company Profile
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richardson Electronics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.