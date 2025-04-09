Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Zacks reports. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,787. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $141.06 million, a PE ratio of 326.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,211.52. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RELL shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

