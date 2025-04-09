RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,425 ($30.99) and last traded at GBX 2,482.53 ($31.72), with a volume of 160990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($33.54).

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,412.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,311.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of €1.20 ($1.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

Insider Activity

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($41.34), for a total value of £306,160.40 ($391,209.30). Insiders sold a total of 18,802 shares of company stock worth $58,937,810 over the last 90 days. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.