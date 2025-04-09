Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) COO Bhadreskumar Patel Purchases 9,900 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) COO Bhadreskumar Patel purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.95. This represents a 8.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 3,712.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 32.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Resources Connection by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

