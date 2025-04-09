Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $725,000.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
