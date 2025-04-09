Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $5.52 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

