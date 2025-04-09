Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

BAH opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

