Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $19,291,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

SNA opened at $309.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.